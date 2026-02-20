Closing Time | Jill Scot geeft geschiedenisles

Jill Scott schreef de tekst in 1991, ze was 19 jaar. Sindsdien zong ze het bij menig gelegenheid. Maar pas op 51-jarige leeftijd, in 2023, leidde haar uitvoering op het Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans tot ophef. Ze werd bejubeld, ze werd verguisd.

En dat alles omdat ze de geschiedenis van de Verenigde Staten eventjes in een notendop samenvatte:

Oh, say, can you see,

by the blood in the streets,

that this place doesn’t smile on you, colored child.

Whose blood built this place

with sweat and their hands.

But you’ll die in this place

and your memory erased.

Oh say, does this truth hold any weight?

This is not the land of the free

but the home of the slave