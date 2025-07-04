Closing Time | Invisible Light

En toen stond daar ineens de nestor van het Shakespeare-theater met daverende stem de mystieke verheffing te verkondigen die gelegen is in hedonistische decadentie.

Babylon!

Where bricks of mortar

diamonds, tower

Sailors lust and swagger

blazing in woman’s beam,

whose lazer gaze penetrates this

sparkling theater of excess and strobed lights

Painted whores,

sexual gladiators,

fiercely old party children

all wake from their slumber to debut the bacchanal

Come to the light!

Into the light!

The invisible light!