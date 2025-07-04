Closing Time | Invisible Light

Voorpagina

Foto: Ted (cc)
En toen stond daar ineens de nestor van het Shakespeare-theater met daverende stem de mystieke verheffing te verkondigen die gelegen is in hedonistische decadentie.

Babylon!Where bricks of mortardiamonds, towerSailors lust and swaggerblazing in woman’s beam,
whose lazer gaze penetrates thissparkling theater of excess and strobed lightsPainted whores,sexual gladiators,fiercely old party children all wake from their slumber to debut the bacchanalCome to the light!Into the light!The invisible light!
