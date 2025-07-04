Closing Time | Invisible Light

En toen stond daar ineens de nestor van het Shakespeare-theater met daverende stem de mystieke verheffing te verkondigen die gelegen is in hedonistische decadentie.
Babylon!Where bricks of mortar diamonds, tower Sailors lust and swagger blazing in woman’s beam,
whose lazer gaze penetrates thissparkling theater of excess and strobed lights Painted whores, sexual gladiators, fiercely old party children all wake from their slumber to debut the bacchanal Come to the light! Into the light! The invisible light!