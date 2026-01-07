Closing Time 🇷🇺 AGata Bobin Земли, Воды, Огня и Воздуха

Погрузись в ритм первозданной энергии.

Этот трек, танец четырёх стихий: Земли, Воды, Огня и Воздуха.

Каждый куплет, это голос мироздания, каждое «эй», удар сердца природы.

🎧 Слушай в наушниках для полного эффекта.

Voel het ritme van oer_energie. Dit nummer is een dans van vier elementen: Aarde, Water, Vuur en Lucht. Elk vers is de stem van het universum, elk ‘hey’ is het ritme van het hart van de natuur.

🎧 Luister met een koptelefoon voor het volledige effect.

Spirits rise the elements call

I am the Earth, I hold the roots.

I am strong, ha !

In every morning and storm, stone and moss, dust and grass.

I am the foundation, hey ! I am alive !

I am Water, ah !

I flow through the world, tears, rivers, streams, rains, I dance, hey !

I wrap myself around the bodies, I carry away the deeds with a pure stream.

Elemental force, hey !

In each strike Earth, Water, Fire and Air are in pairs. Feel inside.

You are not alone, poems live in you, like fire and smoke.

I am Fire, ha.

I tear apart the night. I am the heat that comes to help.

Light and anger, passion and dream I lead, hey ! I am destiny!

I am Air, ha ! I fly like a cry !

Whisper Freedom , I am your language, I am rushing hey ! through the branches and smoke. Breathe me in ! I am your rhythm !

Elemental force, hey !

In each strike Earth, Water, Fire and Air are in pairs. Feel inside.

You are not alone, poems live in you, like fire and smoke.

