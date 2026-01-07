Closing Time 🇷🇺 AGata Bobin Земли, Воды, Огня и Воздуха

Погрузись в ритм первозданной энергии.
Этот трек, танец четырёх стихий: Земли, Воды, Огня и Воздуха.
Каждый куплет, это голос мироздания, каждое «эй», удар сердца природы.
🎧 Слушай в наушниках для полного эффекта.
Voel het ritme van oer_energie. Dit nummer is een dans van vier elementen: Aarde, Water, Vuur en Lucht. Elk vers is de stem van het universum, elk ‘hey’ is het ritme van het hart van de natuur.
🎧 Luister met een koptelefoon voor het volledige effect.
Spirits rise the elements call
I am the Earth, I hold the roots.
I am strong, ha !
In every morning and storm, stone and moss, dust and grass.
I am the foundation, hey ! I am alive !
I am Water, ah !
I flow through the world, tears, rivers, streams, rains, I dance, hey !
I wrap myself around the bodies, I carry away the deeds with a pure stream.
Elemental force, hey !
In each strike Earth, Water, Fire and Air are in pairs. Feel inside.
You are not alone, poems live in you, like fire and smoke.
I am Fire, ha.
I tear apart the night. I am the heat that comes to help.
Light and anger, passion and dream I lead, hey ! I am destiny!
I am Air, ha ! I fly like a cry !
Whisper Freedom , I am your language, I am rushing hey ! through the branches and smoke. Breathe me in ! I am your rhythm !
Elemental force, hey !
In each strike Earth, Water, Fire and Air are in pairs. Feel inside.
You are not alone, poems live in you, like fire and smoke.