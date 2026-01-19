Quote du Jour: Niet langer verplicht om aan vrede te denken

Gezien het feit dat uw land heeft besloten mij de Nobelprijs voor de Vrede niet toe te kennen voor het beëindigen van zeker acht oorlogen, voel ik me niet langer verplicht om puur aan vrede te denken.
Aldus Donald J. Trump, die blijkbaar niet in staat is een onafhankelijke organisatie die een prijs uitreikt en het land waar die organisatie zich bevindt uit elkaar te houden, en tegelijkertijd nauwelijks verholen een NATO-land en lid van de Europese Unie bedreigt met militair ingrijpen.
Omdat je een vredesprijs niet hebt gekregen. Isn’t it ironic?
Als dit waar is…
https://edition.cnn.com/2026/01/19/europe/putin-board-of-peace-gaza-trump-intl
The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by a committee elected by the Norwegian Parliament (Stortinget).
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/peace/
Natuurlijk is het parlement niet hetzelfde als de regering, maar iemand als Trump denkt natuurlijk dat de regering druk op zo’n comité uitoefenen kan.
Dear Ambassador:
President Trump has asked that the following message, shared with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, be forwarded to your [named head of government/state]
“Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America. Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a “right of ownership” anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT”
Dit is die volledige brief, sws het taalgebruik…. Ik hoop dat Europa een paar flinke tikken terug gaat geven in Davos. Militair zijn we nog niks maar qua handel zijn we behoorlijk sterk.