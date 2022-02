Quote du jour | Juichen voor de invasie

QUOTE - Dit voorspelt niet zo veel goeds voor de toekomst van de Balkan:

Newspapers that support the Serbian government hailed the Russian invasion of Ukraine on their front pages on Friday, 24 hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his military assault.

…

Mainstream Serbian media, which are usually pro-Putin, continued to support him after he recognised the independence of two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, on February 21.

Tabloid Informer went the furthest on Tuesday, publishing a front-page headline that claimed that “Ukraine attacked Russia”.