Closing Time | 🇵🇸 Rap Shar3 | Voice From Palestine

صوت من فلسطين

Voice From Palestine

A sea of blood in a dream, Atradm Our pediatrics Why did you remove the grapevine ?

In a dream, Atradm Our pediatrics

Why did you remove the grapevine ?

Because I am defending my country

We meet an attacker who does not tolerate

They are all shamefull, and I have my weapon at my side

So we said, ” I and my family are martyrs Sorry my son, they took you away early

Sorry my son, I wish I could build you a home in my heart But death took me and I ran for my country When you grow up you will understand me

But by Allah, your lord has not forgotten you I will build for you in Paradise a house where you can run and play

Your soul resides in the earth, and the rain is your shelter And you have a lot at your back, your brothers are there your brothers present”

🇵🇸

Rap Shar3 is het muziekcollectief en platform dat Arabische hiphop en rap van de grond af aan vertegenwoordigt.

Opgericht door BlackB, een geheimzinnige hoeder van opkomend talent, is Rap Shar3 een voorvechter van een nieuwe beweging in de SWANA-regio, die draait om ‘de poëzie van het volk’, zoals activist Amiri Baraka het noemt.

Tot nu toe heeft het collectief de lokale hiphopscene verkend in Egypte – waar het platform is opgericht – Soedan, Palestina, Saoedi-Arabië en Libië.

Hun songs en teksten laten ons alles zien wat vaak onzichtbaar blijft: waanzinnig talent, onbekende culturen en het politieke bewustzijn, en in dit nummer het verlies van familie en de wil om door te strijden voor het recht van behoud van eigen land.