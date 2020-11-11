New York Times: geen bewijs van verkiezingsfraude

NIEUWS - Tot zover de claims van Trump:
The New York Times contacted the offices of the top election officials in every state on Monday and Tuesday to ask whether they suspected or had evidence of illegal voting. Officials in 45 states responded directly to The Times. For four of the remaining states, The Times spoke to other statewide officials or found public comments from secretaries of state; none reported any major voting issues.
Ook zijn advocaten durven het woord verkiezingsfraude niet in de mond te nemen tegenover de rechter:
Today in court, a Pennsylvania judge asked a lawyer for Trump point-blank whether he was alleging fraud.
