Milieucommissie Europarlement wil internationale scheepvaart onder CO2-emissiehandel brengen

De Milieucommissie van het Europees Parlement wil dat de internationale scheepvaart vanaf 1 januari 2022 onder het Emissiehandelssysteem (ETS) valt. Dit moet vanaf 2021 gelden voor reizen die vertrekken van, of aankomen in Europese havens. Ook wil de milieucommissie de sector een bindende CO2-reductiedoelstelling opleggen van 40% in 2030 ten opzichte van 2018. De milieucommissie wil ook een fonds opzetten voor de opbrengsten van het veilen van CO2-rechten terug laten vloeien naar de scheepvaartsector voor investeringen in nieuwe CO2-reducerende technieken.

In een reactie op het besluit van de milieucommissie van het Europees Parlement stelt Jutta Paulus, de rapporteur van het Europees Parlement:

The Environment Committee has today made an important contribution to achieving the Paris Climate Agreement goals! I am very pleased that a majority of MEPs support the extension of the EU ETS to maritime transport. We also agreed that half of the revenue should go to a fund that supports research and development of innovative, climate-friendly ships and co-finances nature conservation in our seas.

It was important to everyone that, in addition to CO2, other climate-damaging gases, especially methane, should also be included in the monitoring programme. The ambitious efficiency target of 40% less CO2 per tonne of freight transported and nautical mile travelled will probably have the greatest effect. For this will provide a real incentive to build more economical ships – which will also operate outside the EU.

Today’s vote in the Environment Committee is an important step in the fight against the climate crisis. International maritime shipping is the only transport sector not subject to a binding target for reducing climate-damaging emissions, despite the fact that it is responsible for around three percent of global greenhouse gases.

In its present form, the MRV Regulation has done important groundwork and provided valuable data on CO2 emissions from ships. However, data alone does not reduce greenhouse gases. That is why we MEPs have gone far beyond the Commission proposal.