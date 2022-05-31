Closing Time | Television, The Drug Of The Nation

De rap, de song als geheel is mij iets te pamflettistisch en te activistisch, en ook iets te veel eer (of blaam) voor de televisie, maar ik moet altijd wel lachen om het fragment: .. why most people think, Central America, means Kansas.

De rap/song van The Disposable Heroes is uit 1991. En er is sindsdien wel wat veranderd. Naast de televisie is nu internet, de smartphone, sociale media etc. Maar of dat de kennis nu vergroot bij de Amerikanen (en burgers in andere landen natuurlijk), of dat het eenvoudigweg nog meer drugs voor de Nation zijn?