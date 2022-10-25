Closing Time | Nurses With Knives

Bij het album Lachesism las ik de volgende definitie van het woord:

Lachesism n.

the desire to be struck by disaster —to survive a plane crash, to lose everything in a fire, to plunge over a waterfall— which would put a kink in the smooth arc of your life, and forge it into something hardened and flexible and sharp, not just a stiff prefabricated beam that barely covers the gap between one end of your life and the other.