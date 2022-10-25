Closing Time | Nurses With Knives

Bij het album Lachesism las ik de volgende definitie van het woord:
Lachesism n.
the desire to be struck by disaster —to survive a plane crash, to lose everything in a fire, to plunge over a waterfall— which would put a kink in the smooth arc of your life, and forge it into something hardened and flexible and sharp, not just a stiff prefabricated beam that barely covers the gap between one end of your life and the other.
Ik had er nog nooit van gehoord, en dat blijkt ook niet zo gek te zijn, aangezien het woord niet echt bestaat. Het komt uit de Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows geschreven door John Koenig. Nurses With Knives wijdde er twee albums met dark ambient (want welk genre past er anders bij deze emotie) aan.