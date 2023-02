Luister/kijk het nummer hier.

Yeah, they said it was all that you could be if you were black

Playing ball or maybe rap, and they would say it like a fact

All my people in the back, all the nurses in the front

All my teachers, where you at?

‘Cause we’ve been living like a trap

Putting numbers on the wall, hoping people would react

But it’s a fact, we’ve been living in a trap, we’re trapped