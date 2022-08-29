Closing Time | How Does It Feel Now??? (Live)

Wat Akua Naru op het podium brengt is geen rap, geen hiphop, geen spoken word, geen soul, geen jazz, maar een energieke mengeling van dat alles, met een band, (waarin een saxofoon). Kritische politieke teksten, sociale actuele kwesties, en ook liefdesliedjes, alles zit erin, soms smooth verpakt, maar het swingt. En in april 2023 treedt ze op in Nederland.

My, I want to drink the sweat off your intellect

reflect,and watch your light passion off my neck

caress the sight of your presence with no question

undress, to the nakedness of love, pure love

I want to make love to my soul mate

my soul mate. make love to my soul mate

my soul mate make

love to my soul mate

shit.