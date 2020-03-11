Na 1 maart aangekomen vluchtelingen in detentie gezet

Vluchtelingen die na 1 maart aankwamen op de Grieks eilanden zijn in provisorische detentie gezet en het recht asiel aan te vragen wordt ze ontzegd. Human Right Watch ontdekte een vrachtship van de marine waarop enkele honderden mensen worden vastgehouden. Een Syrische vluchteling filmde de situatie daar.

Human Rigth Watch doet in dit filmpje verslag.

Verder rapporteert Human Right Watch:

On Lesvos around 500 people are being detained in a naval cargo vessel in the port of Mytilíni. On Chios 140 people are locked up in an old warehouse next to the port, on Samos at least 100 people detained in a storage next to the port police, and on Leros as many as 250 people live in old buildings, in containers and on the floor around the port police station. None of these areas is in any shape or form suitable to house people.