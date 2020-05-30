Hoe het besluit van Twitter om Trump te fact checken tot stand kwam

Brandon Borrman, Twitter’s vice president of global communications, talked to OneZero about the company’s decision. That conversation, coupled with information from other Twitter representatives and public statements from the company’s executives, shed light on just how the company arrived at that fateful fact-check, and the roles played by Roth and others, including CEO Jack Dorsey. It adds up to a picture of a company that knew full well what it was doing when it fact-checked the president — and what kind of reaction it would spark from the White House.