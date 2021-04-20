Closing Times | The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

Ik was op youtube eigenlijk op zoek naar een spoken word dichter waarvan ik de naam niet wist. Maar toen stuitte ik op het gedicht The Revolution Will Not Be Televised van Gil Scott- Heron, uit 1970. En toen dacht ik, laat, uh, dinges, maar even zitten, nu even dit gedicht dat zo actueel lijkt: ‘There will be no pictures of pigs shooting down brothers on the instant replay’ . Ook al zou de revolutie nu juist wel ge-instagrammend of gefacebookt zijn. Gil Scott-Heron zei over het schrijven van gedichten: ‘To do 8 lines and tell a story, it puts you to work.’ Dramatische slotzin heeft het gedicht.



The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

You will not be able to stay home, brother

You will not be able to plug in, turn on and cop out

You will not be able to lose yourself on skag

And skip out for beer during commercials, because

The revolution will not be televised

The revolution will not be televised

The revolution will not be brought to you

By Xerox in four parts without commercial interruptions

The revolution will not show you pictures of Nixon blowing a bugle

And leading a charge by John Mitchell, General Abrams, and Spiro Agnew

To eat hog maws confiscated from a Harlem sanctuary

The revolution will not be televised

The revolution will not be brought to you by the Schaefer Award Theatre

And will not star Natalie Wood and Steve McQueen or Bullwinkle and Julia

The revolution will not give your mouth sex appeal

The revolution will not get rid of the nubs

The revolution will not make you look five pounds thinner, because

The revolution will not be televised, brother

There will be no pictures of you and Willie Mae

Pushing that shopping cart down the block on the dead run

Or trying to slide that color TV into a stolen ambulance

NBC will not be able predict the winner

At 8:32 on report from twenty-nine districts

The revolution will not be televised

There will be no pictures of pigs shooting down brothers on the instant replay

There will be no pictures of pigs shooting down brothers on the instant replay

There will be no pictures of Whitney Young

Being run out of Harlem on a rail with a brand new process

There will be no slow motion or still lifes of Roy Wilkins

Strolling through Watts in a red, black, and green liberation jumpsuit

That he has been saving for just the proper occasion

“Green Acres”, “Beverly Hillbillies”, and “Hooterville Junction”

Will no longer be so damn relevant

And women will not care if Dick finally got down with Jane

On “Search for Tomorrow”

Because black people will be in the street looking for a brighter day

The revolution will not be televised

There will be no highlights on the eleven o’clock news

And no pictures of hairy armed women liberationists

And Jackie Onassis blowing her nose

The theme song will not be written by Jim Webb or Francis Scott Keys

Nor sung by Glen Campbell, Tom Jones, Johnny Cash

Engelbert Humperdinck, or The Rare Earth

The revolution will not be televised

The revolution will not be right back

After a message about a white tornado

White lightning, or white people

You will not have to worry about a dove in your bedroom

The tiger in your tank, or the giant in your toilet bowl

The revolution will not go better with Coke

The revolution will not fight germs that may cause bad breath

The revolution will put you in the driver’s seat

The revolution will not be televised

Will not be televised

Will not be televised

Will not be televised

The revolution will be no re-run, brothers

The revolution will be live

–Gil Scott-Heron–