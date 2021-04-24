Closing Time | The Wellerman

Nee, ik had ook niet verwacht dat ik in 2021 te onpas mee zou zingen met een shanty die populair werd via TikTok (wat, een shanty, gast, dit is sargasso, een serieus blog) en die zich ophield, nee, ophoudt in mijn hoofd. O, daar gaat ‘tie weer: ‘soon may the Wellerman come, to bring us sugar and tea and rum.’
“Wellerman (Sea Shanty)”
(originally by The Longest Johns)
There once was a ship that put to sea
The name of the ship was the Billy of Tea
The winds blew up, her bow dipped down
O blow, my bully boys, blow (Huh!)
Soon may the Wellerman come
To bring us sugar and tea and rum
One day, when the tonguin’ is done
We’ll take our leave and go
She’d not been two weeks from shore
When down on her, a right whale bore
The captain called all hands and swore
He’d take that whale in tow (Huh!)
Soon may the Wellerman come
To bring us sugar and tea and rum
One day, when the tonguin’ is done
We’ll take our leave and go
Da-da, da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da
Da-da, da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da-da-da
Before the boat had hit the water
The whale’s tail came up and caught her
All hands to the side, harpooned and fought her
When she dived down low (Huh!)
Soon may the Wellerman come
To bring us sugar and tea and rum
One day, when the tonguin’ is done
We’ll take our leave and go
No line was cut, no whale was freed
The Captain’s mind was not of greed
But he belonged to the whaleman’s creed
She took that ship in tow (Huh!)
Soon may the Wellerman come
To bring us sugar and tea and rum
One day, when the tonguin’ is done
We’ll take our leave and go
Da-da, da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da
Da-da, da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da-da-da
For forty days, or even more
The line went slack, then tight once more
All boats were lost, there were only four
But still that whale did go (Huh!)
Soon may the Wellerman come
To bring us sugar and tea and rum
One day, when the tonguin’ is done
We’ll take our leave and go
As far as I’ve heard, the fight’s still on
The line’s not cut and the whale’s not gone
The Wellerman makes his regular call
To encourage the Captain, crew, and all (Huh!)
Soon may the Wellerman come
To bring us sugar and tea and rum
One day, when the tonguin’ is done
We’ll take our leave and go
Soon may the Wellerman come
To bring us sugar and tea and rum
One day, when the tonguin’ is done
We’ll take our leave and go
Reacties (1)
Normaal hebben we met Sail wel weer voor vijf jaar genoeg shanty’s gehoord, maar dan moet wel een Sail zijn.