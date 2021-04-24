Closing Time | The Wellerman

Nee, ik had ook niet verwacht dat ik in 2021 te onpas mee zou zingen met een shanty die populair werd via TikTok (wat, een shanty, gast, dit is sargasso, een serieus blog) en die zich ophield, nee, ophoudt in mijn hoofd. O, daar gaat ‘tie weer: ‘soon may the Wellerman come, to bring us sugar and tea and rum.’

“Wellerman (Sea Shanty)”

(originally by The Longest Johns)

There once was a ship that put to sea

The name of the ship was the Billy of Tea

The winds blew up, her bow dipped down

O blow, my bully boys, blow (Huh!)

Soon may the Wellerman come

To bring us sugar and tea and rum

One day, when the tonguin’ is done

We’ll take our leave and go

She’d not been two weeks from shore

When down on her, a right whale bore

The captain called all hands and swore

He’d take that whale in tow (Huh!)

Soon may the Wellerman come

To bring us sugar and tea and rum

One day, when the tonguin’ is done

We’ll take our leave and go

Da-da, da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da

Da-da, da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Before the boat had hit the water

The whale’s tail came up and caught her

All hands to the side, harpooned and fought her

When she dived down low (Huh!)

Soon may the Wellerman come

To bring us sugar and tea and rum

One day, when the tonguin’ is done

We’ll take our leave and go

No line was cut, no whale was freed

The Captain’s mind was not of greed

But he belonged to the whaleman’s creed

She took that ship in tow (Huh!)

Soon may the Wellerman come

To bring us sugar and tea and rum

One day, when the tonguin’ is done

We’ll take our leave and go

Da-da, da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da

Da-da, da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da

For forty days, or even more

The line went slack, then tight once more

All boats were lost, there were only four

But still that whale did go (Huh!)

Soon may the Wellerman come

To bring us sugar and tea and rum

One day, when the tonguin’ is done

We’ll take our leave and go

As far as I’ve heard, the fight’s still on

The line’s not cut and the whale’s not gone

The Wellerman makes his regular call

To encourage the Captain, crew, and all (Huh!)

Soon may the Wellerman come

To bring us sugar and tea and rum

One day, when the tonguin’ is done

We’ll take our leave and go

Soon may the Wellerman come

To bring us sugar and tea and rum

One day, when the tonguin’ is done

We’ll take our leave and go