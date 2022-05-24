Closing Time | Pak Yan Lau – live

Er was een muziekfestival in Brussel, het Oscillaton festval. Het was niet een doorsneefestival van podium met artiest daarop en publiek daarvoor. En het was ook niet een festival waar je favoriete bandje speelde. En ook zou je op de verkeerde plek zijn als je kwam voor het dansen, refreinen meezingen, bier drinken, piesen in een Dixie, en dat je weer thuis kon pronken met je Oscillation polsbandje.

The Oscillation festival is dedicated to the question what it means to address a public, and how, by changing the site of a performance, the relationship between audience and performer shifts. Many artists are drawn to formats which resist the demands of the traditional performer/audience dynamic. A public is not necessarily a crowd, and experiments with small scale and outside formats are proving resilient, and raising meaningful questions about notions such as public and private, environment and nature, aspects of introspection and connection.

The festival will explore a number of alternative formats for sound in public space, interpolated by concerts which try to unpick the question of public address from within a more traditional dynamic.