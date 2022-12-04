Closing Time | Loveless

In de jaren ’90 wisten we – wetenschappers, politici, Big Oil – het allang: de aarde warmt op en dat komt door de mens. In 1992 werden tijdens de Rio Earth Summit afspraken gemaakt voor de klimaatconferenties, de eerste COP was in 1995 in Berlijn. In 1998 maakte duo 4hero samen met spoken word-artiest Ursula Rucker het nummer ‘Loveless’ waarin de sterren elkaar het verhaal van “my sister afar”, moeder aarde, vertellen.

And this, this is her story:

Sister Moon

Hear me now

I feel my end too soon, too soon!

My wounds

Are deep

Gaping

Unhealing

Can’t believe, refused to believe

My children had no feelings

For me

See

Them sealing a fate of early death and destruction

Watch my my foolish daughters and sons

As they

Kill me

Slowly

Kill me

Quicker

Kill me

[…]

But I’ll continue to spin

Until my curious home sapien

Offspring pay the price for their sins

Against my tainted tears, my breathless breath and once-fertile skins

My sons are million-murderers

They kill – I kill one million plus

I never wanted to hurt my children but our creator makes me take revenge

It’s the circle of life –

Or at least

It was

(volledige tekst hier)