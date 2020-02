Singer-songwriter Gillian Welch brak in 2000 door met haar bijdrage aan de soundtrack van de film O brother where art thou? Over het album waarvan bovenstaand nummer afkomstig is, zei ze:

“The songs are mostly first and second takes, and Dave composed some of the music spontaneously in the studio. It was very freeing. We learned to accept mistakes and rough edges, because those didn’t impede what the heart of the matter was.”