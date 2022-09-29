Closing Time | Coolio

Ach, rapper Coolio is op 59-jarige leeftijd overleden. Vijf weken van 1995 stond hij in Nederland op 1 met zijn ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, waardoor hele hordes dertigers en veertigers nog altijd mee kunnen rappen: “As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I take a look at my life and realize there’s nothing left”. Laten we hopen dat het hem aan zijn einde beter verging. Voor deze hit had Coolio in de VS trouwens al een hit(je) gehad met het nummer ‘Fantastic Voyage’.

Life is a bitch and then you die

Still tryin’ to get a peace of the apple pie

Every game ain’t the same but the game still remains

Don’t it seem kinda strange, ain’t a damn thing change