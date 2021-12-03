Closing Time | Are We Allright Again?

Haha, een relletje rond de videoclip van de nieuwe single van de Eels-cd die uitkomt op 28 januari 2022. Waar gaat DE [email protected]#%*!1$ over? Nou, Eels heeft dus een nieuwe cd (in januari 2022, kannie wachten) en de single die alvast is uitgebracht heeft een humoristische video – die sprekend lijkt op de video van de New Zealandse band Goodshirt met het nummer Sophie.

De video draait om het idee dat het huis van de aanwezige bewoner leeggeroofd wordt door inbrekers, terwijl hij/zij dat niet in de gaten heeft. En dat is grappig. Haha.

Over het vermeende plagiaat zegt Eels zanger Mark Everret het volgende:

‘It’s been brought to our attention that this video is eerily similar to one made by the New Zealand band Goodshirt. We were not familiar with the band or their video. It seems to be purely coincidental. Director Greg Barnes explains the origin of his concept: “It wasn’t a burglary to begin with; I wanted the protagonist to wear headphones and to make some toast, and put a pot on the stove, play the track and completely forget the world around him – then – in the background the toast would set fire, the pot would bubble over and the entire kitchen would burn and break behind him. After talking with the production designers they told me that was way beyond our budget. Then, in an email conversation with my producer, I came up with the idea that it would be so much cheaper to turn it into a burglary – where items needn’t be destroyed but instead simply removed.” My sincere apologies to Goodshirt for the similarities. It’s a crazy coincidence that we ended up with something so similar. The nice thing about this being called to our attention is now I know the band Goodshirt. They’re awesome. Check them out.’