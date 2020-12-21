Lid FSB geeft vergiftigingspoging toe tegen Navalny

NIEUWS - Een lid van de FSB, de Russische geheime dienst, heeft z’n mond voorbijgepraat over de betrokkenheid van de FSB bij de vergiftigingspoging van oppositieleider Navalny. Saillant genoeg gaf het lid van de FSB dit toe tegen Navalny zelf, deze belde het FSB-lid in het bijzijn van onderzoekscollectief Bellingcat.

Het FSB-lid heeft bijna vijftig minuten met Navalny gebeld en had al die tijd niet door met wie hij sprak. Navalny gebruikte namelijk een applicatie waarmee hij het telefoonnummer dat werd weergegeven kon aanpassen. Hij koos een bekend vast nummer van de FSB. Aan het eind van het gesprek vatte Navalny het als volgt samen:

M: …Let’s summarize it again. This person survived because the plane landed too soon – is that the main reason?

K: It seems to me that yes. If it had taken a little longer, maybe it would have ended differently. See, that’s where coincidence is the worst factor we can have in our work.

M: I see. By coincidence we mean circumstance number 1 – that the plane landed. Circumstance number 2 is what?

K: The fact that the ambulance arrived, and so on. They performed these primary measures, which they usually … they lowered the acidity level, injected an antidote of some kind. [ …] They acted directly according to their instructions, the medics did, so because of the fact that the ambulance was dispatched – that is also a factor. And then the fact that they took him to the hospital, and they also did something on the basis of the symptoms and all that.