Quote du jour | Transnistrië

Zucht… alsof er nog niet genoeg gedoe is in die regio, nu dit in Transnistrië:

The Supreme Soviet [so-called parliament] of the Moldovan region of Transnistria voted on Wednesday to ban the public use of the name “Transnistria” and instead use only the Russian term “Pridnistrovia”, or the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, for the breakaway territory.

The draft law was submitted by the region’s pro-Russian separatist leader Vadim Kransnoselsky who claimed the term “Transnistria” contained notions of “fascism” and even “Nazism”.