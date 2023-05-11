Quote du jour | Reageren op schietpartijen

QUOTE - Kijk, je kunt natuurlijk helemaal niets doen, wanneer mensen met vuurwapens een school (of kerk, of winkelcentrum, of of of) binnen lopen en om zich heen beginnen te schieten. Accepteren dat het zo is, denken aan / bidden voor de nabestaanden, verzuchten dat het tragisch is maar absoluut niet de schuld van vuurwapens, nog wat bezuinigen op de geestelijke gezondheidszorg, en wachten tot de volgende slachtpartij. Zoals een zeker land doet.

Servië, dat recent werd opgeschrikt door twee gewelddadige schietpartijen, doet het anders:

Authorities have meanwhile arrested dozens of people, both adults and children, for social media posts that glorify violence, seem to support mass shootings or make any kind of threats. Branko Stamenkovic, head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office for high-tech crime, said that even the least threatening message on social networks will now be checked, and this includes determining the location of the broadcast and the search and arrest of the culprit.

En er is meer:

The recruitment of 1,200 officers over the next six months has been announced as one of the main measures to increase security in schools. … President Vucic has also announced the wider “disarmament” of Serbia, stressing that the current number of licences for arms needs to be cut by 90 per cent.

Het is bijna alsof je wél beleid kan maken om de kans op dit soort drama’s te verkleinen. Los van of alles wat er gebeurt verstandig is of niet: het contrast met de overzijde van de oceaan, waar helemaal niets gebeurt en in veel staten het steeds makkelijker wordt om wapens te komen, is schrijnend.