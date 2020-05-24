Closing Time | Nam Myoho Renge Kyo

Wat deze jazzfunk met een Boeddhistische chant heeft te maken vertellen we u onder dit filmpje, waarin Tal Wilkenfeld, een van ’s werelds beste bassisten, een hoofdrol speelt.

Mike Clark, de drummer verantwoordelijk voor de oorspronkelijke groove van dit nummer vertelt in dit filmpje meer over hoe dat in elkaar steekt. En op de website van Herbie Hancock legt hij in dit stuk uit waarom ‘Nam Myoho Renge Kyo’ uiteindleijk ‘Actual Proof’ is gaan heten:

“Actual Proof” is a Buddhist term which signifies, through the act of chanting Nam Myoho Renge Kyo, that one can transform one’s inner life and the environment will respond in kind. I excused myself and sneaked into an empty studio and chanted twenty minutes. It was my determination that we make the first take undeniable, “actual proof,” for all the world to hear. Went back in and we did it. One take. It felt exactly as it sounds. And that’s why Herbie changed the name to “Actual Proof.”

De uitvoering hierboven vond plaats op het Montreux Jazz Festival in 2010. Het hele concert is ook de moeite waard. Niet alleen voor de bekende Hancock-hits ‘Watermelon Man’ en ‘Chameleon’, maar ook vanwege twee stukken (‘Imagine’ en ‘Tamantant Tilay – Exodus’) uit zijn Imagine Project.