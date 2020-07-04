Closing Time | Leonard Cohen – Boogie Street

Als je deze clip bij Boogie Street van Leonard Cohen ziet zou je denken dat het nummer voor de film is geschreven (overigens geen idee welke film het is). Maar dat blijkt niet het geval. Boogie Street verwijst waarschijnlijk naar Bugis Street in Singapore. Leonard was een spirituele man, bestudeerde meerdere religies, zelf van Joodse afkomst met een rabbijn als vader, hij zat een tijdje bij Scientology maar bekeerde zich uiteindelijk tot het boeddhisme. In Boogie Street zag hij een metafoor voor het dagelijks leven, de harde werkelijkheid, waar je altijd weer moet landen. Zelf heeft hij daarover gezegd in Macleans Magazine:

“…during the day Boogie Street is a scene of intense commercial activity… And at night, it was a scene of intense and alarming sexual exchange.”

“Boogie Street to me was that street of work and desire, the ordinary life and also the place we live in most of the time that is relieved by the embrace of your children, or the kiss of your beloved, or the peak experience in which you yourself are dissolved, and there is no one to experience it so you feel the refreshment when you come back from those moments….So we all hope for those heavenly moments, which we get in those embraces and those sudden perceptions of beauty and sensations of pleasure, but we’re immediately returned to Boogie Street.”

Ik vind het een adembenemend gedicht, zo treffend en mooi omschreven, met zelfs een kleine grap als hij zegt dat de file op hem wacht. De prachtige muziek doet de rest. Je drijft vanzelf even weg van Boogie Street.

O Crown of Light, O Darkened One,

I never thought we’d meet.

You kiss my lips, and then it’s done:

I’m back on Boogie Street.

A sip of wine, a cigarette,

And then it’s time to go

I tidied up the kitchenette;

I tuned the old banjo.

I’m wanted at the traffic-jam.

They’re saving me a seat.

I’m what I am, and what I am,

Is back on Boogie Street.

And O my love, I still recall

The pleasures that we knew;

The rivers and the waterfall,

Wherein I bathed with you.

Bewildered by your beauty there,

I’d kneel to dry your feet.

By such instructions you prepare

A man for Boogie Street.

O Crown of Light, O Darkened One…

So come, my friends, be not afraid.

We are so lightly here.

It is in love that we are made;

In love we disappear.

Though all the maps of blood and flesh

Are posted on the door,

There’s no one who has told us yet

What Boogie Street is for.

O Crown of Light, O Darkened One,

I never thought we’d meet.

You kiss my lips, and then it’s done:

I’m back on Boogie Street.

A sip of wine, a cigarette,

And then it’s time to go…