Closing Time | Kerstcyclus Christmas Card From A Hooker In Minneapolis

De climax van de kerstcyclus zijn natuurlijk de kerstdagen. En vooruit, omdat er niet aan te ontkomen is, nu toch een Stille Nacht, wel gevolgd door een speciale kerstgroet.
En wat staat er op die door Tom Waits gezongen kerstkaart?
Hey Charley I’m pregnant / Living on 9th Street …(lees deze kerstkaart vooral verder)
Right above a dirty bookstore
Off Euclid Avenue
I stopped taking dope
And I quit drinking whiskey
And my old man plays the trombone
And works out at the track
He says that he loves me
Even though its not his baby
He says that he’ll raise him up
Like he would his own son
He gave me a ring
That was worn by his mother
And he takes me out dancin’
Every Saturday night
Hey Charley I think about you
Every time I pass a fillin’ station
On account of all the grease
You used to wear in your hair
I still have that record
Of Little Anthony and The Imperials
But someone stole my record player
How do ya like that?
Hey Charley I almost went crazy
After Mario got busted
I went back to Omaha
To live with my folks
Everyone I used to know
Was either dead or in prison
So I came back to Minneapolis
This time I think I’m gonna stay
Hey Charley I think I’m happy
For the first time since my accident
I wish I had all the money
That we used to spend on dope
I’d buy me a used car lot
And I wouldn’t sell any of ‘em
I’d just drive a different car every day
Dependin’ on how I feel
Hey Charley, for chrissakes
Do you want to know the truth of it?
I don’t have a husband
He don’t play the trombone
I need to borrow money
To pay this lawyer
And Charley, hey
I’ll be eligible for parole
Come Valentine’s Day
Prachtig! Dank je.
Ik kwam vandaag deze van Waits tegen (met Peter Murphy):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgsAXFZzDC0&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR2p0UttP3ZkcokI9_ZlYitz9rjJVy-HNZS7Bl7qQ2rjG99F7bT2JqhV2Mg
Oh, give me a noose I can hang from the tree
I need no excuse to end my misery
This holiday season is all the more reason to die
Oh, pull up a stool and an ear to a fool
Once found some solace in the season of yule
This holiday season is all the more reason to cry
I put on my mittens, one green and one red
And I walk alone where they bury the dead
The snow falls as I breath it’s a gothic death rock
Christmas eve
The bottle is empty
The sleigh has a flat
The striper in my bed is ugly and fat
Her tassles are tangled and what’s worse – my jingle won’t jangle
This time of the year makes me sick to my guts
All this good cheer is a pain in the nuts
When it’s your career to be down in the dumps
Tidings of comfort and joy really suck
I feel like St. Nicolas is pulling my leg
This thing we call christmas is a sorry black plague
This holiday season is…
… All the more reason to die