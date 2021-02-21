Closing Time | Jam City

Jam City maakte het album Dream A Garden als kritiek op het kapitalisme en vond inspiratie in de rellen in Britse steden in 2011 (nadat de politie in Londen Mark Duggan doodschoot) en het werk van activiste bell hooks. Maar geen nood als je niet precies weet waar het protest ‘m in zit, want:

if you find yourself nodding to the beat, then you definitely get what I’m saying in the lyrics. The culture we live in is designed to make us feel shit about ourselves, so if listening to a three-minute song can momentarily make you feel good, then the music and the message is doing its job.