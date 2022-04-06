Closing Time | Huerco S.

Huerco S. maakte in 2016 een album dat volgens velen behoorde tot het beste dat ambient te bieden had, maar met die kwalificatie was hij zelf niet zo blij. Toen The Guardian zijn muziek ook nog eens “ambient for the flat white generation” noemde, was de maat vol. “It really made me step back and… I don’t know, ambient music has just become like ‘beats to chill and study to.’ It’s like productivity music, capitalist music. It’s non-intrusive, it doesn’t get in your way, like you can still work your job. It kinda makes me cringe a bit. And maybe I feel responsible for that…” En daarom klinkt zijn nieuwe album Plonk niet zo chill.