Closing Time | Fuck Authority

Eergisteren hadden we GG Allin, en gisteren ook, dus wat ligt er meer voor de hand dan vandaag het drieluik GG Allin te voltooien met een nummer dat een prachtige prikkelende, zeg maar opruiende, tekst heeft, gezet op een heerlijke traditionele americana melodie? Het bitter in het zoet, zogezegd, fuck dit en kill en murder dat, maar dan ondersteund door een harmonica, en het refrein nodigt uit tot massaal meezingen: Fuck authority.

Little pig man behind judge’s robe

I can’t wait to see you die

You piece, you piece of puppet property shit

You’re nothing but a lie so full of shit

If you live nothing, you are nothing

Dissolved by the stagnating masses

I say its time to say fuck the law

Kill, kill, kill, kill their motherfucking asses

Fuck authority, fuck authority

Kill the president and seniority

Fuck authority, fuck authority

Lets murder a society

‘Cause when I fall

Because when I fall, I fall hard

Going down with everything

Going down with everything that I am