Closing Time | Fuck Authority

Eergisteren hadden we GG Allin, en gisteren ook, dus wat ligt er meer voor de hand dan vandaag het drieluik GG Allin te voltooien met een nummer dat een prachtige prikkelende, zeg maar opruiende, tekst heeft, gezet op een heerlijke traditionele americana melodie? Het bitter in het zoet, zogezegd, fuck dit en kill en murder dat, maar dan ondersteund door een harmonica, en het refrein nodigt uit tot massaal meezingen: Fuck authority.
Little pig man behind judge’s robe
I can’t wait to see you die
You piece, you piece of puppet property shit
You’re nothing but a lie so full of shit
If you live nothing, you are nothing
Dissolved by the stagnating masses
I say its time to say fuck the law
Kill, kill, kill, kill their motherfucking asses
Fuck authority, fuck authority
Kill the president and seniority
Fuck authority, fuck authority
Lets murder a society
‘Cause when I fall
Because when I fall, I fall hard
Going down with everything
Going down with everything that I am