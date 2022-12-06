Closing Time | Electricity

Mensen vragen me wel ‘ns, M&M, simpel en geniaal, kan dat samengaan?’ En dan antwoord ik: ‘Zeker, luister maar ‘ns naar Electricity van Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark. Een puntig, aanstekelijk elektropop-niemendalletje, lijkt het, totdat je die tekst, uit 1979, leest.’

Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys schreven dit nummer toen ze 16 jaar oud waren. Toen wisten ze al: zonne-energie is de toekomst.

Our one source of energy

The ultimate discovery

Electric blue for me

Never more to be free

Electricity

Nuclear and HEP*

Come fuels from the sea

Wasted electricity

Our one source energy

Electricity

All we need is to learn to save

And if a man would throw away

It doesn’t change the city cost

The alternative is only one

The final source of energy

Solar electricity

Electricity

Electricity

Electricity

Electricity

Electricity