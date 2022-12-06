Voorpagina

Closing Time | Electricity

Foto: Ted (cc)
 Mensen vragen me wel ‘ns, M&M, simpel en geniaal, kan dat samengaan?’ En dan antwoord ik: ‘Zeker, luister maar ‘ns naar Electricity van Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark. Een puntig, aanstekelijk elektropop-niemendalletje, lijkt het, totdat je die tekst, uit 1979, leest.’

Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys schreven dit nummer toen ze 16 jaar oud waren. Toen wisten ze al: zonne-energie is de toekomst.

 

Our one source of energy
The ultimate discovery
Electric blue for me
Never more to be free

Electricity
Nuclear and HEP*
Come fuels from the sea
Wasted electricity

Our one source energy
Electricity

All we need is to learn to save
And if a man would throw away

It doesn’t change the city cost
The alternative is only one
The final source of energy
Solar electricity

Electricity
Electricity
Electricity
Electricity
Electricity

 

* HEP is Hydro-electrical Power, oftewel energie uit waterkracht

