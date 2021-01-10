Closing Time | Disconnexion

Wat mij betreft het leukste nummer van dit jaar tot nu toe, de Franse band, of zullen we het cabaret noemen, La Femme met Disconnexion.

We zien een interview-achtige setting in een soort nachtclub waarin een coltrui- ribcolbert dragende filosoof, Sacha Michel Zarev, die zo te zien losjes is gemodelleerd naar Michel Foucault, al pijp rokend zijn wijsheden en inzichten verkondigt aan de Gitanes en Gauloises rokende groupies – of verbeeldt hij het zich alleen maar?

‘The greatest problem of mankind is a to constantly feel a limitless desire of expansion and without a limit while he is living in a world which is full of physical and Cartesian limits, if we refer to the nihilistic thinking, and tot the Tragic philosophers, we manage better the dizzying insignificance of our existences and then, the void of our lives seems pretty obvious to us without being optimistic or pessimistic, but if we position ourselves as pure cynical philosophers, and it is therefore through the use of artifices that we manage to disconnect ourselves from the Pascalian reality that frightens us so much. But all of this remains conceptual and remains uncertain.’

En dan gaat de jaren tachtig Morodor-disco weer verder, compleet met banjo en galmende juffrouw. Dansez maintenant.