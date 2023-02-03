Closing Time | Afrorack

Bamanya Brian bouwde zijn eigen modulaire synthesizer. Daarin is hij niet uniek, maar hij ondervond dat het vanuit Oeganda nog niet zo makkelijk is om dat te doen:

The entire African continent has a handful of shops selling Euro rack modules which is really sad. Also, Euro rack modules are overly priced for someone in my context. My only option was to go the DIY route. I looked up schematics and started modifying some circuits and building others from scratch. All parts in my modular were sourced locally. In a few months I have learnt so much about electronics and analog synths and I have built what is an almost decent modular synth. I believe this is Africa’s first home made modular synth. I hope this video inspires someone out there to build their own synth.