Duitsland komt Italië en Spanje tegemoet

De Duitse ministers Scholz (Financiën) en Maas (Buitenlandse Zaken) pleiten voor onvoorwaardelijke steun ter bestrijding van de gevolgen van de coronacrisis.
“The funds must not come with any unnecessary conditions attached, as that would be tantamount to a rerun of the austerity policy that followed the financial crisis and would lead to unequal treatment between individual member states. The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) already permits eurozone countries to borrow capital together on the same favourable conditions. For Italy, this would mean a fresh injection of 39 billion euros, and for Spain, 28 billion euros. They should be allowed to use this money for all necessary expenditures to fight the coronavirus. We don’t need a troika, inspectors, and a reform programme for each country drawn up by the Commission. What we need is quick and targeted relief. The ESM can provide precisely that if we adjust it sensibly.”
Aldus een artikel dat vandaag verschijnt in een aantal (Zuid-) Europese kranten.
Dat plan ligt al heel lang op tafel, dat willen de zuidelijke landen echter niet, die willen eurobonds.
@1: ligt al heel lang op tafel Wat bedoel je daarmee?
Dat de zuidelijke landen alleen eurobonds willen is niet geheel juist. Aanvankelijk vroeg Italië om geld uit het ESM maar wel zonder de gebruikelijke voorwaarden. Tevens noemde men eurobonds als ook een mogelijkheid.
Dat Duitsland nu vóór onvoorwaardelijke ESM-steun is mag opmerkelijk heten, want was eerst ook tegen openen van de ESM-pot en uitgeven van eurobonds.