Duitsland komt Italië en Spanje tegemoet

De Duitse ministers Scholz (Financiën) en Maas (Buitenlandse Zaken) pleiten voor onvoorwaardelijke steun ter bestrijding van de gevolgen van de coronacrisis.

“The funds must not come with any unnecessary conditions attached, as that would be tantamount to a rerun of the austerity policy that followed the financial crisis and would lead to unequal treatment between individual member states. The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) already permits eurozone countries to borrow capital together on the same favourable conditions. For Italy, this would mean a fresh injection of 39 billion euros, and for Spain, 28 billion euros. They should be allowed to use this money for all necessary expenditures to fight the coronavirus. We don’t need a troika, inspectors, and a reform programme for each country drawn up by the Commission. What we need is quick and targeted relief. The ESM can provide precisely that if we adjust it sensibly.”

Aldus een artikel dat vandaag verschijnt in een aantal (Zuid-) Europese kranten.

Open waanlink