Quote du Jour | The cost of fire trucks

Why couldn’t the LAFD keep its equipment in working order? A lot of people blame budget cuts, but there’s another root issue – increasing prices and metastasizing production delays for these vehicles.

The cost of fire trucks has skyrocketed in recent years––going from around $300 -500,000 for a pumper truck and $750-900,000 for a ladder truck in the mid-2010s, to around $1 million for a pumper truck and $2 million for a ladder truck in the last couple years.

Meanwhile, the time it takes to get a fire truck delivered has grown dramatically, from less than a year before the pandemic to anywhere between 2 and 4.5 years today. (It’s not just trucks, all fire equipment is increasing quickly in price, from air supply packs to maintenance contracts.)