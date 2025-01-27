Quote du Jour | The cost of fire trucks

Why couldn’t the LAFD keep its equipment in working order? A lot of people blame budget cuts, but there’s another root issue – increasing prices and metastasizing production delays for these vehicles.
The cost of fire trucks has skyrocketed in recent years––going from around $300 -500,000 for a pumper truck and $750-900,000 for a ladder truck in the mid-2010s, to around $1 million for a pumper truck and $2 million for a ladder truck in the last couple years.
Meanwhile, the time it takes to get a fire truck delivered has grown dramatically, from less than a year before the pandemic to anywhere between 2 and 4.5 years today. (It’s not just trucks, all fire equipment is increasing quickly in price, from air supply packs to maintenance contracts.)
Weet u nog, dat idee dat de markt alles goedkoper en efficiënter zou kunnen regelen? Waar bij de overheid budgetten eindeloos opblazen, de private sector kostenefficiëntie in de hand werkt?
Dat blijkt dus in de praktijk niet te werken. Kartel- en monopolievorming liggen altijd op de loer.
AIP bought multiple fire-truck manufacturers and rolled them up into conglomerate called the REV Group. Although AIP initially made a show of allowing these manufacturers and their distributors to continue operating independently, under the surface it quickly moved to operate them as a single firm, like a food conglomerate selling a bunch of different brands that all appear to be different companies.
En dus heb je een sterke overheid nodig om daar paal en perk aan te stellen. Maar ja…