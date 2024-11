Quote du Jour | People who never move on

The 70-year-old from Chico, California, was able to get off welfare after less than five years and she thinks Trump’s policies will provide that pathway for others.

“Being on welfare, I saw how it does not work,” she says. “It creates generations of people who never move on.”

She says it’s essential that Americans are self-sufficient and not dependent on government programmes.

Today, she lives on $1,900 (£1,456) per month from social security. But with the price of food and gas rising under Biden she says she cannot cover minimum expenses and might need help again.