Quote du Jour | No pathogen humanity has ever seen

Despite the more than 1000 papers now spilling into journals and onto preprint servers every week,” Science concluded, “a clear picture is elusive, as the virus acts like no pathogen humanity has ever seen.

New York Magazine heeft een goed overzicht over wat we intussen weten over de klinische symptomen van COVID-19.

Korte samenvatting: de symptomen zijn zo divers dat de ziekte artsen voor raadselen stelt. Het idee dat COVID-19 enkel een luchtweginfectieziekte is, klopt in ieder geval niet.

It’s a reminder that the coronavirus pandemic is not just a public-health crisis but a scientific one as well. And that as deep as it may feel we are into the coronavirus, with tens of thousands dead and literally billions in precautionary lockdown, we are still in the very early stages, when each new finding seems as likely to cloud or complicate our understanding of the coronavirus as it is to clarify it.