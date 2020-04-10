Quote du Jour | Gevangenis

Every morning when I awaken in my 8-by-10-foot cell, I peer out my small window and thank the Universe for such a view. It’s not much, mostly razor wire and uniform-clad convicts. I’ve found that during trying times like these, the simplest things matter the most. Sure, you’re trapped inside your home or apartment, but all’s not lost.
You also have your own bathroom and kitchen, which, I hope, given your access to the world of commercial sanitizing products, are corona free. I have none of these spaces. I share a bathroom with 96 other convicts. In my cell I have a narrow, lumpy mattress and a middle school-sized desk that I cram myself into while writing, as I am now as I type this.
I’d give anything to trade places with you right now. And when I say anything, I mean anything. If I owned a billion dollars I’d offer it over to you. A hundred billion. A trillion. That’s because I’m scared to death. I may die all alone in prison without any of my loved ones around to comfort me and send me off. I don’t want the last faces I see to be those of the two cruel prison guards assigned to watch over me while I slip away.
And I did deserve to come to prison. But I do not deserve a lonely death because of it. Neither do you.
Nee, zelfisolatie of quarantaine is niet net als in een gevangenis zitten, aldus Jerry Metcalf die een gevangenisstraf van 40 tot 60 jaar uitzit in de Thumb Correctional Facility in Michigan, V.S.
40 tot 60 jaar? Dat zijn pas fatsoenlijke straffen. Stel het is een moordenaar. Zou hij ook hebben gedacht dat zijn slachtoffer het misschien ook wel fijn had gevonden om te sterven in het bijzijn van familie ipv een wrede misdadiger? Tja Jerry, jij hebt je eigen lot gekozen.
@1: zucht…voorspelbare reactie…
@1: er is niets fatsoenlijks aan een gevangenisstraf waarvan de duur niet eens vaststaat.
Al ga ik ervan uit dat hij 24 jaar geleden (toen was hij 21) tot 60 jaar is veroordeeld en dat hij wellicht vanaf 40 jaar wegens goed gedrag kan vrijkomen (dan is hij 61, nog 16 jaar).
Of hij destijds een ‘wrede misdadiger’ was, weet je helemaal niet.
En zijn eigen lot heeft hij ook al niet gekozen. Zijn gevangenisstraf, die kun je aan hem toeschrijven, maar hij heeft er niet voor gekozen nierpatiënt te worden en ook niet om eens een lekkere corona-uitbraak te organiseren.