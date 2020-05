Quote du Jour | Coronasteun vergroot ongelijkheid tussen EU-lidstaten

De economie van de Europese Unie drijft op het heilige principe van het ‘level playing field‘. Lidstaten mogen hun eigen bedrijven niet bevoordelen boven bedrijven uit andere landen. Staatssteun is alleen mogelijk in uitzonderlijke omstandigheden. Zoals nu dus. Maar het loslaten van het verbod op staatssteun heeft vergaande consequenties schrijven Lena Hornkohl en Jens van ’t Klooster op Social Europe.

De toestemming van de Europese Commissie voor staatssteun, inmiddels € 1,9 biljoen, is niet gelijk verdeeld

While wealthy member states are responsible for the majority of the cleared measures, other member states are left behind. Germany alone accounts for 52 per cent of aid approved. Spain, which has been one of the hardest hit by the virus, has so far only promulgated a €20 billion guarantee scheme and yet to be clearly calculated umbrella schemes . These inequalities are exacerbated by other measures not qualifying as state aid in the first place, such as suspensions of payments of corporate and value-added taxes or social-welfare contributions, to the benefit of all undertakings.

The EU’s internal market now presents member states such as Italy and Spain with an impossible choice. They can create a safety net for their firms which matches those available to their French and German competitors. For this, however, they would need to increase their public debts, often already dangerously high. The other option is that their firms will come out of this crisis severely weakened. They may lose a sizeable share of their economy, as companies default, are driven out of the market or face foreign takeovers.

How will increased economic inequalities affect the EU after the crisis ends? It seems very unlikely Spanish citizens will continue to favour a single market whose benefits are distributed so unfairly.