Closing Time | The Smile

Thom Yorke doet weer eens wat nieuws en iedereen vindt het natuurlijk weer geweldig – volgens Pitchfork is het album A Light for Attracting Attention van The Smile zelfs “unmistakably the best album yet by a Radiohead side project.” Maar wat is het eigenlijk? Wiki weet raad: het is art rock, post-punk, progressive rock, electronica, afrobeat, math rock, post-rock, grunge, electro-rock, psychedelische rock, desert rock, funk, jazz, breakbeat, wonky en/of systems music. Er zit vast iets tussen wat je aanspreekt.