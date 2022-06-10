Closing Time | Amon Tobin

Na een kwart eeuw muziek maken verstaat Amon Tobin de kunst om muziek te maken die niet lijkt te kloppen. Ook zijn laatste album How Do You Live (2021) is een zooitje, maar toch klinkt het ergens naar. Waar het dan naar klinkt, vraag je? Deze recensent vergelijkt het met de Twitter-meme ‘Name one thing in this photo‘ en bedacht uit pure wanhoop het subgenre ‘anxiety jazz’. Volgens haar klinkt het nummer ‘This Living Hand’ als “a malformed laboratory creature escaping through an underground sewer system, eyeing the humans that created it with menacing intent. It sounds positively disgusting, dripping with weird alien goop, sloshing and rumbling its way through the world with no coherent thoughts or ideas in its underdeveloped failure brain other than ‘revenge’.” Voor de duidelijkheid: dat is een aanbeveling.