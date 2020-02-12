Qute du Jour | Het echte gezicht van het nieuwe “nationalisme”



Vorige week kwam in Rome een internationaal gezelschap van conservatieve nationalisten bijeen voor de conferentie “God, Honor, Country: President Ronald Reagan, Pope John Paul II, and the Freedom of Nations”.

In The Atlantic betoogt Anne Applebaum dat er een belangrijk verschil is tussen de vroegere nationalisten als Reagan en Thatcher en de huidige ‘neo-nationalisten’. Bijvoorbeeld:

Hungary … is the best illustration of what happens when you dismiss universal values, repress journalists and academics who produce facts, undermine courts and the rule of law: When you get rid of all of those things, you are just a few short steps away from corruption and tyranny. This is the real face of the new “nationalism,” however carefully it is hidden behind an intellectual facade or dressed up as the successor of Reagan and John Paul II. You can see why it appeals to men like Netanyahu or Trump