Quote du Jour | Twee Amerika’s

QUOTE - Currently there’s a lot of finger-pointing going on in our country after the domestic terrorist attack at the Capitol, with much of it directed at President Donald Trump. The reality, however, is that the more distasteful aspects of Trumpism existed long before his presidency.

The 45th president didn’t create the water threatening to sink our democracy, but he punched holes in what was already a leaky, papier-mâché dam.

Long-lasting dams, the kind a country founded on white supremacy needs in order to create a more equitable society, require time, strong material and commitment.