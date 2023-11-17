Quote du jour | onvoorwaardelijke bijstand in Noorwegen

QUOTE - In Noorwegen heeft een gemeente besloten om een bijstandsexperiment te houden, waarbij deelnemers meer geld kregen en aan minder voorwaarden hoefden te voldoe… hee, wacht, dat klinkt bekend! Wat een goed idee! En natuurlijk is het dan heel interessant wat de bevindingen zijn van deze studie. Toch? Als het antwoord ja is, dan heb je geluk, want de resultaten zijn zojuist gepubliceerd. EN WAT ER TOEN GEBEURDE DAT VERWACHTTE NIEMAND:
The participants included in the project described a reduced experience of poverty. They could buy additional items and set aside money, something they had not been able to do in the past, and meant a great deal to them. They expressed experiencing freedom, gaining a stronger sense of independence, and having lessened feelings of shame. Many of the participants described health issues that were incompatible with working.
…
Being given this opportunity led to a feeling of increased dignity and greater inclusion in society among this selected group of participants. They appreciated the simplified conditions and reduced requirements for administrative matters. All expressed that spending 8 months without contact with the social welfare office was a liberation.
Voor het volledige artikel, zie hier in het Scandinavian Journal of Public Health. Het ging om een kleinschalige pilotstudie met tien deelnemers, maar zeg nou zelf: dit soort onderzoek smaakt toch naar meer?