Poetry du Jour | De verminkte, koude bruidegoms van Rusland

De naar Georgië uitgeweken Russische dichteres Daria Serenko, schreef een bitter en macaber prozagedicht, gepubliceerd in The New York Review of books, over de soldaten van het Russische leger, de gesneuvelden, die retour teruggaan in een kist, naar hun bruiden die nu hun weduwen zijn: De Bruidegoms

And they are horrifying, these bridegrooms. They are not just blue and reeking like an abattoir, they also have individual injuries: the guts of one are hanging loose, half the face of another is baked together and runny, yet another is missing both legs.