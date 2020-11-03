Closing Time | Werner’s Last Blues To Blokbuster

Uit de tijd dat Will Oldham nog Palace Songs heette, tijdje terug dus, 1994, en een van zijn eerste platen: Hope, met daarop zes prachtige liedjes. De laatste song van die cd is Werners last blues to blokbuster. Geen alledaags ritme, melancholieke piano, en onvaste zang vanuit het hart, kortom: helemaal Will Oldham.

In zijn bundel ‘Songs of love and horror, Collected Lyrics of Will Oldam, zegt hij over dit nummer: I had a story about these brothers, this one is from the middle brother who has gone as far as he can with what he was given. He expects the world to take over where his folks left off, but the world doesn’t love him like that, not at all.