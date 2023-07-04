Closing Time | Research Chemicals

De Viagra Boys stonden op Glastonbury met een ode aan de geestverruimende werking van farmaceutica. De duidelijk beschonken zanger heeft wel wat weg van een reïncarnatie van Shane McGowan.

We’re in town cooking up some stuff

Psychedelic amphetamine yeah put it in your butt

It ain’t like other shit it’s twenty times as strong

You’ll know it’s working when everything feels wrong

Looking forw a brand new way to fry my mind

I want the stuff that makes me retarded all the time

They got this website’s got the chemical for me

They recommend one called 8752B