Closing Time | Koloah

Koloah is Dmitriy Avksentiev. Eind maart ontvluchtte hij met zijn kat en laptop Kiev. Het album Serenity bestaat uit muziek die hij voor en na het uitbreken van de oorlog maakte.

“In daily hell, music became my support, my therapy. Now I want to share my strength and support with others. I created this album to reflect on what is happening to us: tears, nostalgia, dreams of the future, and faith in a bright tomorrow. We will survive, return to our hometowns, and rebuild the country when the war is over.”