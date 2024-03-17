Voorpagina

Closing Time | Divine is the Illusion

1 reactie
Foto: Ted (cc)
Erica Switchblade (drums) en Gianni Blacula (gitaar) vormen samen het Italiaanse rockduo The Devils.

[G]arage rock zoals het hoort: pompende drums en gruizige riffs zonder poespas,” zo prijst rockmagazine Harde Metalen hun vierde album aan.

Reacties (1)

#1 Rigo Reus

Fragmentje van Steve Harley

… You’ve done it all
You’ve broken every code
And pulled the rebel to the floor
You spoiled the game
No matter what you say
For only metal, what a bore
… Blue eyes, blue eyes
How come you tell so many lies?
… Come up and see me, make me smile
Or do what you want, running wild
… There’s nothing left
All gone and run away
Maybe you’ll tarry for a while
It’s just a test
A game for us to play
Win or lose, it’s hard to smile

