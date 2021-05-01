Closing Time | Coney Island Baby

Wat is het verschil tussen een spoken word dichter en Lou Reed? Lou Reed brengt een groot gedeelte van dit nummer in praatzang. Hij zingzegt het grootste gedeelte van de song, maar verderop in het nummer gaat hij toch echt zingen. Maar zo wordt de tekst wel wat meer onder de aandacht gebracht. Alsof hij het tegen jou vertelt, hoe hij vroeger op school zich uitsloofde voor de trainer van het footballteam. Hoe hij ’s nachts wakker lag, zich eenzaam voelde, dat hij zich afvroeg wat hij nu precies had bereikt, dat hij zo’n beetje alles haatte om hem heen, dat hij het gevoel had dat zijn ziel in de uitverkoop lag. Maar dat er dan tegelijk die romantische gedachte was, dat houvast, van die prinses, op de heuvel die, ondanks dat Lou fout zat, toch van hem hield. Glory of love. Dat wordt haast tot wanhopigs toe herhaald, alsof het een bezwering is, Glory of Love. Dat hopen we dan maar. Ondanks dat de stad, New York, een vreemde plek is, een riool of een circus. In het Engels klinkt dat beter. En dat er in de stad mensen rondlopen met vreemde voorkeuren. Wat toch klinkt als een waarschuwing. Het nummer schijnt nogal autobio te zijn.

Het mooiste van deze song vind ik de laatste gesproken woorden aan het eind, geadresseerd aan zijn Rachel, waarmee hij de song de wereld instuurt: ‘Man, I swear, I’d give the whole thing up for you’. Dat klinkt zo gemeend, een liefdesverklaring.

You know, man, when I was a young man in high school

You believe in or not, that I wanted to play football for the coach

And all those older guys

They said that he was mean and cruel but you know

I wanted to play football, for the coach

They said I was a little too lightweight to play lineback and so I’m playing right-end

Wanted to play football for the coach

‘Cause, you know some day, man you gotta stand up straight unless you’re gonna fall

Then you’re going to die

And the straightest dude I ever knew was standing right for me, all the time

So I had to play football for the coach

And I wanted to play football for the coach

When you’re all alone and lonely

In your midnight hour

And you find that your soul

It has been up for sale

And you’re getting to think about

All the things that you done

And you’re getting to hate

Just about everything

But remember the princess who lived on the hill

Who loved you even though she knew you was wrong

And right now she just might come shining through

And the

Glory of love

Glory of love

Glory of love, just might come through

And all your two-bit friends have gone and ripped you off

They’re talking behind your back saying “man, you are never going to be no human being”

And you start thinking again about all those things that you’ve done

And who it was and what it was

And all the different things that made every different scene

Ah, but remember that the city is a funny place

Something like a circus or a sewer

And just remember, different people have peculiar tastes

And the

Glory of love

The glory of love

The glory of love, might see you through

Yeah, but now, now

Glory of love

The glory of love

The glory of love might see you through

Glory of love, uh, huh-huh

The glory of love

Glory of love, glory of love

Glory of love, now, glory of love, now

Glory of love, now, now, now, glory of love

Glory of love, give it to me now, glory of love to see you through, huh

Oh, my Coney Island baby, now

I’m a Coney Island baby, now

I’d like to send this one out to Lou and Rachel

And all the kids at P.S. one-ninety-two (Coney Island baby)

Man, I’d swear, I’d give the whole thing up for you

-Lou Reed-